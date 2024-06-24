VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.26. 64,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

