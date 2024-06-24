Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 4,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

