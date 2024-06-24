Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Viking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIK stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. Analysts predict that Viking will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.