VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $527.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.33.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 188,593 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

