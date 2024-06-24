Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 779.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

WMT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.90. 12,455,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,132,594. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

