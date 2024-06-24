Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.95 and a 200-day moving average of $418.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

