Wells Fargo & Company Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. UiPath has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

