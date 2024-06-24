WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.17.

Get WESCO International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $164.18 on Thursday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.