Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $25,154,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake by 56.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Westlake by 41,979.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

