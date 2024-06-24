Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 871 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

DIVI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 137,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

