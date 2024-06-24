Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MOAT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $87.35. 808,388 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

