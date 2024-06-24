Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.08.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

