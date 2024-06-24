Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $99.55. 1,427,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,073. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

