Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

