Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 2,461 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.49. 7,017,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

