WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Hits $85.84 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $85.84 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000868 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $16,584,219.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

