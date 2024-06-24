Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Hovde Group

Hovde Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $94.00 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

