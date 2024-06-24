Worldcoin Price Tops $2.86 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $721.15 million and approximately $184.07 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,252,457 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 251,437,908.68158913 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.75548536 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $126,408,266.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

