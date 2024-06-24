Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,271. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.33. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

