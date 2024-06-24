Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,680 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,560,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

