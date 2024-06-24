Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.05. 1,376,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,600. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.80.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

