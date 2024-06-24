Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. General Motors comprises about 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,644,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in General Motors by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,696,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.