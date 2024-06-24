Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 206,315 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 1,048.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:OILK traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. 20,536 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

