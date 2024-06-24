Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,627 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. 1,836,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,433. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.