Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,627 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. 1,836,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,433. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
