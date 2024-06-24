Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $377,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. 11,993,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,907,744. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

