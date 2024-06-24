Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 264,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,920. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

