Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 647,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,587. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

