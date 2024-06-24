Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

