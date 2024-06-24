XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.09 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $91.09 million and $1.88 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,152.53 or 1.00019717 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00078532 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00666511 USD and is down -13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,207,994.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

