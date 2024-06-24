zkSync (ZK) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $614.29 million and $277.31 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.16385544 USD and is down -9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $176,050,029.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

