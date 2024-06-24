Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.21.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.37. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

