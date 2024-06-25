12,005 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 189.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Weave Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

WEAV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 163,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,567. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $616.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

