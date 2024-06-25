13,038 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

KYN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 667,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

