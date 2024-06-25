138,636 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDL traded up $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,243,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,455. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $91.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.