1,600 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. 317,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.