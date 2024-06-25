1,800 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 252,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 238,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 397,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,221. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

