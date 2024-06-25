1,935 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after buying an additional 5,063,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,474,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,541,924. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

