2,000 Shares in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

