2,573 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.99. 246,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

