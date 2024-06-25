3,181 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $197.27. 901,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,641. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.