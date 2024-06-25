360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.
In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$117,180.00 ($78,120.00). Insiders have bought a total of 3,835,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,306 over the last 90 days. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
