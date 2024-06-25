5,458 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $65,543,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,091 shares of company stock valued at $733,569. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 780,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,561. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

