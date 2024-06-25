730 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 401.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.76. 6,214,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,205. The company has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.