73,404 Shares in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 15,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,714. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

