7,536 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,289 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 894,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.