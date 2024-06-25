Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

