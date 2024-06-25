ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 85,088 shares.The stock last traded at $13.53 and had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABVX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth about $5,411,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.