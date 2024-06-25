Abrdn Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Trading Up 0.2%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 17,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 71,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 128,703 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,709,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 409,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

