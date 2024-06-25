Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.88. 3,128,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

