AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

